Parent accuses maid of sexually assaulting his daughters, placing mouth on child's private parts

In light of the recent alleged child abuse incidents in two Kinderland preschools, a father has decided to come forward to share on social media about his maid who allegedly sexually assaulted his two children.

Sharing an account of the incident on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Sep 5), the father wrote: "Both my pre-primary girls were sexually abused by a new helper (six months with us)."

This father, who wants to remain anonymous, told AsiaOne that the family caught their newly-hired maid touching both girls inappropriately on several occasions.

The kids are aged one and four.

Opened child's legs forcefully

In the Facebook post, this father shared screenshots of the CCTV footage and an audio recording of his four-year-old daughter's account of the maid's sexual assault.

From the conversation, he can be heard asking his daughter where the maid touched her.

"Private part and butt," replied his four-year-old daughter.

"Then was she playing with you, or touching you without asking?" The father continued. The daughter then said that the maid was touching her without her permission.

And when the father asked if she felt pain when the maid touched her, she said "yes".

"Did she stop even after you asked her to?" The father asked to which his daughter replied "no".

This father also claimed that the maid assaulted his one-year-old baby. He declined to identify the country his maid is from.

"The helper removed her glasses and opened my child's legs forcefully. She placed her mouth, face and hands at my child's private parts repeatedly, despite my child pushing away," he told AsiaOne.

He said that he has since reported the incidents to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment (NAVH) and the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware).

The father shared with AsiaOne that both NAVH and Aware have assessed the acts to be sexual offences and that they have they assisted in removing the maid from his home.

"Both AWARE and NAVH took immediate actions which led to police and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) being involved."

AsiaOne has reached out to MSF and AWARE for comment.

Enduring comments the maid was being 'playful'

He told AsiaOne that a police report was lodged on Jul 31 and after the police reviewed the CCTV footage, the maid was arrested on Aug 10.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

This father told AsiaOne that when he related his experience to other parents, he had to endure comments that "maybe some of the sexual abuses were done playfully" and that the maid can continue to do so as "it's not wrong".

Even with the maid out of their home, this father said that his four-year-old daughter is still suffering from the trauma, saying that she has been seen curled up on the floor with her hand over her private area several times.

"I have requested for counselling to manage my child's trauma, but I have yet to hear back from MSF," this father told AsiaOne.

He said that he will not be hiring a maid anytime soon.

"I don't know what the outcome will be and what help will the authorities provide but I want to ensure that child abuses will not be taken lightly and no other children have to suffer for the lack of actions again," he wrote in his Facebook post.

