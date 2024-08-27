Parent claims $6.30 'cai fan' at NTU is too expensive, warns of 'financial burden' on students

A parent has raised concerns about supposedly high food prices at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Stomp contributor Fen, who identified herself as a "concerned parent", shared her worries after paying $6.30 for a meal at NTU's Hall 2 food court.

She said she was charged $6.30 for economy rice with pork, egg and brinjal on Aug 21.

Fen recounted: "This plate of cai fan cost a whopping $6.30!!! I was charged $1.50 each for vegetables, $2.50 for pork and $0.80 for rice.

"This is what NTU students have to pay for lunch daily, which is more expensive than outside. Cai fan with one meat and two vegetables cost $2.90 at a coffee shop in Bedok."

Fei also complained about the sausage baked rice from another stall.

The Stomp contributor added: "Sausage baked rice at $4.75 looks so unappetising!

"Generally, food at NTU is not as good as the old days when workers from nearby factories and offices would drive in to have their lunches there.

"It will be a financial burden and stress on students if they can't have access to decent food at reasonable and affordable prices within the campus, especially when they may not have the luxury of time to travel out for meals and have to eat at the few food courts or canteens for all their meals."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.