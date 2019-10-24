Parent flamed online after complaints of pre-school releasing child 5 to 10 minutes early

PHOTO: Straits Times File
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent and AsiaOne

We have all heard Singaporean parents complaining about how early school starts for their children, with many expressing concerns about how this affects their physical development.

The concern has sparked conversations in the education sector that lead to schools to take initiative to start school at a later time.

However, recently, a different kind of complaint about school times sparked debates online when an anonymous parent expressed disappointment on their child's school - not for starting early - but for ending early.

In a note that was posted on Facebook's All Singapore Stuff page, the parent expressed concerns at how ending classes 10 to 15 minutes everyday before the stipulated time meant a losing "one day of his lessons" in one month. 

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

According to the parent, using the Diibear app which tracks check-in and check-out time, the child's check out time is often at 2.30 pm, which meant that the child was released 10 to 15 minutes earlier than that.

The parent also wrote a detailed calculation of how long it takes "children to pack bags, queue up, walk down the stairs, and maybe go toilet."

"I pay for school fees for school hours from 1130 to 1430. So technically speaking, the earlist [sic.] they start packing up should be 1425 then by the time they walk down and I fetch my child, should be 1435 to 1440, right?" the post continued.

The note is then summed up with the parent asking if anybody else notices what time their child ends school and pointing out that parents would be questioning the school hours if it was for primary and secondary schools and tuition centres instead. "u [sic] would not see that your child is released earlier than the stipulated time, right?"

The post has has since gained a lot of attention and some hilarious comments from fellow Singaporeans, parents and even educators. 

Here are some of their comments: 

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff
PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

When contacted by AsiaOne, Adventist Schoolhouse provided the following statement: 

The safety of our children entrusted in our care is our top priority. The procedures we have put in place in school are all centred around this priority.

DiiBear, an online app has been implemented to allow us to manage and monitor the children's attendance to school.

School dismissal is at Level 1 of our premise. In preparing for dismissal, the children are taught to pack and tidy up after themselves.

Our educators allocate time to move the children across the floors in a safe and orderly manner. These are valuable life skills and learning moments that Adventist Schoolhouse believes in, guided by our mission to sow seeds of love, knowledge and compassion into our children.

We are extremely appreciative to our community who have come forward to explain our philosophy of teaching and the administrative needs. As educators, we would like to focus on inspiring growth and developing character in a joyous Christian environment.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

Additional reporting by AsiaOne. 

More about
Childcare centres Facebook parents Children and Youth Pre-schools

TRENDING

Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face
Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES