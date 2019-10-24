Parent flamed online after complaints of pre-school releasing child 5 to 10 minutes early

We have all heard Singaporean parents complaining about how early school starts for their children, with many expressing concerns about how this affects their physical development.

The concern has sparked conversations in the education sector that lead to schools to take initiative to start school at a later time.

However, recently, a different kind of complaint about school times sparked debates online when an anonymous parent expressed disappointment on their child's school - not for starting early - but for ending early.

In a note that was posted on Facebook's All Singapore Stuff page, the parent expressed concerns at how ending classes 10 to 15 minutes everyday before the stipulated time meant a losing "one day of his lessons" in one month.

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

According to the parent, using the Diibear app which tracks check-in and check-out time, the child's check out time is often at 2.30 pm, which meant that the child was released 10 to 15 minutes earlier than that.