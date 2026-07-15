Shame on the parent? Kids with mum seen eating on MRT train divides netizens

A mother has sparked debate among netizens online after she was seen on an MRT train with her two children, who were eating and drinking while seated in a stroller wagon.

A photo shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (July 15) shows a woman wearing a green shirt with her two children in a black stroller wagon.

One child, dressed in a school uniform, is standing while eating what appears to be a biscuit, while the other child, who is wearing a black top, is seated and drinking from a juice box.

The post captioned: "Increasingly common to see children eating inside MRT trains these days. Shame on the parent."

The incident took place at around 8.10am on the East-West Line towards Outram Park MRT station, according to the caption. However, it is unclear which exact day this took place.

'Not easy to handle two kids'

Many netizens acknowledged that while eating or drinking on public transport is not allowed in Singapore, they still empathised with the woman.

One netizen said: "Try to be considerate. It's not easy for a working mum to handle two kids and take public (transport) in the morning rush."

"As long as it's not spilled or (does not) soil the cabin, it should be fine...They are super-mums handling kids in their own way and people should respect that."

Another wrote: "Do you want an eating kid or a screaming kid? Try (being) in the mum's position — rush hour, handling two kids (and a) big pram in a busy train."

However, some pointed out the importance of teaching and disciplining children a young age to follow and respect public transport rules.

"Education starts from parents... When they grow up, they will learn to ignore the rules," one netizen wrote.

Another netizen, who claims to have two children, said that it's important to teach them early (so) they will develop discipline.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Act, commuters are not allowed to consume any food or drinks in MRT trains and stations. Those who do so may be issued a fine of up to $500.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com