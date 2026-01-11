A passenger who received the gift later shared it on social media to express her appreciation for Toto's parents.

Parenting influencers give out goodie bags on first SIA business class flight in case their baby cries

A parenting influencer couple gave out goodie bags containing snacks, a greeting note, and earplugs to other passengers while boarding their first Singapore Airlines business class flight - just in case their baby cried.

Captioned "Nerve wrecking #couplegoals", the Jan 7 TikTok post by @bertandlulu about the experience has garnered over 2,600,000 views, 243,100 reactions and 565 comments.

Hubert, 33, and Yihru, 31, the couple behind the account, have some 788,000 followers. They told Stomp that they were taking their annual trip to Bangkok on Jan 2, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Along for the ride was their 5-month-old daughter Toto, on what would be a two-hour-long flight.

"Hubert used to travel very frequently for work and is no stranger to wailing babies on flights," said Yihru. "Before having Toto, it was hard to fully understand just how challenging it can be to manage a baby during a meltdown."

Inspired by a similar goodie bag Hubert received years ago on a flight, the couple spent two days prior to departure preparing the goodie bags, as they wanted to minimise any potential inconvenience to fellow passengers. "After all, it was also their holiday, and we didn't want it to start or end on a stressful note if things didn't go as planned."

"Fortunately ... Toto co-operated very well," they wrote in their post, despite a two-hour delay that affected the toddler's planned feeding schedule.

Yihru told Stomp that fellow passengers were "incredibly kind and understanding" to them. "After we landed, a few passengers came by to tell us that Toto did a great job on her first flight. Another passenger even congratulated her again at the baggage carousel."

'The sweetest mum and dad'

A passenger on the flight later posted a clip on TikTok showing the gift from the couple, describing it as a "privilege" to be seated near the family.

She also showed the note titled "It's My First Flight", containing an apology in advance and a description of the items in the goodie bag to let passengers know there was a baby on board.

The post by @lulupezelina on Jan 2 has since racked up more than 626,800 views, 73,700 reactions and 303 comments.

Calling them the "sweetest parents" for putting so much effort into preparing the gift despite the flight lasting just two hours, the passenger wrote: "how do I send them a HUG".

'Toto you are born to fly': Netizens

"Very considerate parents," one user commented.

Many praised Bert and Lulu's thoughtfulness, with one writing: "If parents nice like this [sic] i don't mind the baby crying at all."

Some suggested feeding Toto milk or water before departure, explaining that it can help comfort babies on flights by easing the pressure changes that affect their ears.

"Uncle crew in the back smiling," one user pointed out, sharing the heartwarming moment where a flight steward seemed to be smiling at the couple.

One user even quipped: "I would literally offer to babysit so you could get some rest on the flight."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.