Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids

Some parents came prepared with yoga mats and chairs.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Hidayah Iskandar
The New Paper

Camping overnight to get the ideal time slot for art classes is not an issue to some parents.

More than 300 parents spent over six hours queuing overnight on Saturday at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) Bencoolen campus, each prepared with chairs, sleeping bags, yoga mats and snacks.

These parents, whose children have been assured of a spot in in Nafa's art enrichment classes, went early to snag the class timings, which are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

One parent, who wanted to be known only as Ms Bai, went as early as 2.35am for the registration that only started at 9am. She was ninth in the queue.

The 36-year-old webmaster told The New Paper that she was looking at an 11am Saturday class for her son.

"Getting that timing was important for me as I had to coordinate my son's timetable, between his other enrichment classes and family time," she said.

Even though registration ended at 1pm, it took another two hours for the crowd to disperse.

Ms Bai, who got to register at 10am, said: "I did not bring any snacks, but to me, getting that 11am slot was more important than how hungry I was."

Nafa offers four main courses for their junior art department, with fees starting at $552.10 a term for students aged five to 12, and from $352.10 to $492.10 a semester for those aged 13 to 16.

They also offer short-term vacation courses during the June and December school holidays.

Parents started enrolling their children in March.

After getting their enrolment confirmation in October, they pick their time slots in November.

According to the Nafa website, since the department was set up in 1976, student figures have grown exponentially from less than 100 students to more than 3,000 students.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Education and Schools parents

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES