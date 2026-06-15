Parents need less education stress, not cash incentives to tackle low birth rate: Jamus Lim

While many parents in Singapore grapple with the high cost of living and the pressures of raising children in a competitive education system, more financial incentives may not be the solution, said Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim.

In posts on social media on Monday (June 15), Associate Professor Lim reflected on concerns raised by residents during his recent house visits in Sengkang.

"At the national level, many residents shared about the stresses of raising children, especially given how unforgiving the educational system is, and why it is nigh impossible to have too many kids, given the immense costs of raising each one," he wrote.

Prof Lim said he visited several Sengkang HDB blocks along with his grassroots team over the past month, speaking with residents about family life and other concerns. Many of the residents comprise working parents with school-going children.

While financial support for families is helpful, Prof Lim believes reducing the pressure parents place on themselves and their children would be a more effective way to boost Singapore's declining fertility rate.

"If I had to diagnose one way to really help boost our ailing national fertility rate, it is not by throwing more money at the problem — even if it is certainly appreciated at the margin — but to lower the pressure parents feel that compel them to push their kids through the rigors of the educational rat race," he wrote.

Aside from the stresses of raising children, residents also highlighted the need for more recreational spaces for young children. Prof Lim said the upcoming resurfacing of a recessed hard court would help provide additional play space.

Residents also raised concerns about transport connectivity, with Prof Lim saying there should be expanded transport options to help families get around, especially as existing systems are often "too crowded or stretched thin".

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com