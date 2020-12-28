Parents lambasted online for looking on as daughter dashes across Seah Street twice

A moment's distraction nearly cost a couple their child on Christmas Day.

In dashcam footage of a vehicle turning into Seah Street that afternoon, a little girl was seen dashing across the road while her mum, who was trailing behind her with a suitcase, looked on from the walkway.

Fortunately, drivers travelling on both sides of the street were alert and managed to stop in time to avoid hitting the child.

However, the girl soon made a U-turn and ran back across the road, prompting one of the drivers to sound their horn in warning.

This was when her parents appeared to realise the danger she was in, as her mum beckoned to her while her dad ran up to check on her.

On Dec 27, the clip made its way on social media, where many netizens lambasted the adults for being seemingly unconcerned for their child's safety.

Others commended the drivers for being careful on the road and helping to prevent an accident.

Children face higher risk of injury or death in traffic accidents

A study of children admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital between January 2011 and June 2014 showed that three in 10 accident victims were pedestrians.

They accounted for over half of those who were seriously injured.

"Given their small physical size, drivers' view of them is easily obstructed," said authors of the study, adding that children navigating the roads were prone to errors of judgement and might find it hard to control their impulses.

Children under 10 need supervision when crossing roads

According to an article on pedestrian safety, children in Singapore require close adult supervision navigating cars, roads and carparks until they reach the age of 10 or 11.

Besides holding their child's hand when he or she is near cars, parents should also demonstrate pedestrian safety steps such as:

stop, look, listen and think before crossing a road;

use pedestrian crossings wherever possible;

cross at the safest point, even if you have to walk further out of your way;

wait for the green man while crossing at traffic lights;

put away phones and other devices when you're walking around roads and cars

