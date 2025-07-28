Parents scatter joss paper outside door after daughter, 21, refuses to leave boyfriend's Toa Payoh flat

When their daughter did not return home as agreed, the upset parents visited the boyfriend's home in Toa Payoh to pick her up but got into a physical conflict with him.

They returned to the flat the following afternoon and scattered joss paper in front of the unit in hopes the boyfriend would open the front door, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The incident, which occurred last Tuesday (July 22) at 51 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, saw the police being called in to mediate the situation.

The girl's father surnamed Yang, 54, told the Chinese publication his daughter was unable to leave her boyfriend's residence, and that the police had been called to stop him from fetching her.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived, Yang and his wife as well as five or six police officers were standing in front of the flat, which had its door shut.

The father said in an interview that he and his wife are at a loss as their daughter was unwilling to come home.

Yang elaborated that his daughter had been seeing her boyfriend for several years, but he disapproved of her partner due to multiple reasons related to his health and employment.

He said that this strained their relationship with their daughter, and she began spending more time at her boyfriend's house.

According to Shin Min, a red packet with joss paper inside was seen in front of the boyfriend's flat, and sheets of joss paper was scattered along the corridor. Yang reportedly admitted that he had done so in a fit of anger.

There were also two cans of beer, and an empty can next to the red packet.

With mediation from the police, the daughter agreed to return home at 8pm that night, and the parents left.

'I feel oppressed'

Speaking to Shin Min at her boyfriend's place on Wednesday, Yang's daughter, 21, said she returned home on Tuesday night.

Asked why she had come back to her boyfriend's flat, the woman said the environment at home was not good, and that she was under great stress.

"I understand that they care for me, but I feel oppressed and need a bit of breathing space," she said.

The woman added that she hopes for her family's understanding and will try to return home more often.

Her boyfriend, 27, also highlighted to Shin Min that he respects his girlfriend's father and has been trying to gain his approval. He hopes he would not break the couple up.

[[nid:718789]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com