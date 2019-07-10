Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

PHOTO: Facebook/Ho Siew Thong
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Honesty may be the best policy, but not for these parents who were caught on camera making off with another child's bag while their own daughter watched on.

According to a Facebook post by Ho Siew Thong, which has been shared over 2,000 times, his daughter had lost her bag on Oct 4 at Kiztopia's Marina Square outlet.

The girl had left the light-blue sling bag on a bench at the indoor playground at about 7pm.

When Ho returned for the bag at 7.20pm, it was already missing.

CCTV footage showed that a couple with a young girl in tow had noticed the bag. After opening the bag to examine its contents, the man handed it to the woman, who proceeded to stuff it into a large black backpack. The three of them then left the scene.

Latest update - Police informed bag has been found and according to them, all items inside the bag are intact. This...

Posted by Ho Siew Thong on Friday, October 4, 2019

Ho wrote that he tried to call his daughter's mobile phone which was in her bag, but it had been switched off.

The bag also contained the girl's concession card and other personal items.

Data from the phone revealed that it had been taken to Toa Payoh Lorong 6.

Netizens slammed the parents who had taken the bag for their dishonesty and questioned the example that they were setting for their own daughter.

Photos: Screengrab/Facebook

Fortunately, Ho said today (Oct 7) that police had located the bag along with all of its contents intact.

We guess it's not too late to learn that the old adage "finders, keepers" is not the best lesson to be teaching your children. 

