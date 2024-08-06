Paris Olympics: Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder in second place after third day of racing

MARSEILLE - Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder sits second in the overall standings after the third day of racing at the Paris Olympics.

The 17-year-old finished 11th and fourth in the two races that took place on Aug 6 before poor wind conditions at the Marseille Marina resulted in the postponement of the other three races.

He is on 15 net points after seven races, with Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek leading the fleet of 20 sailors with 12 net points.

Vodisek had won race 6 before finishing 12th in race 7, a result that he can discard.

Austria’s Valentin Bontus, who finished fifth and last, is third in the standings on 17 net points.

The final race day of the opening series is on Aug 7, with the semi-finals and final taking place the day after.

Two-time world champion Maximilian is one of the favourites for the gold medal at the Paris Games, where kitefoiling is making its Olympic debut.

