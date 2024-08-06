Paris Olympics: Singapore's Max Maeder tops standings after Day 2 of kitefoiling

PARIS – Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder rose to the top of the standings in the men’s Formula Kite competition at the Paris Olympics after the second day of racing on Aug 5.

Maximilian, who was third in the 20-strong field after the first day of racing at the Marseille Marina, placed third in the only race that was contested on Aug 5 to take his tally to 11 net points after five races. Italian Riccardo Pianosi won the race, with Germany’s Jannis Maus coming in second.

The other three races that were scheduled did not take place owing to poor wind conditions. Behind two-time world champion Maximilian in the overall standings are Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek (11 net points) and Austria’s Valentin Bontus (12), who are second and third respectively.

The opening series will resume over the next two days, before the medal series comprising the semi-finals and final takes place on Aug 8.

Ryan Lo, Singapore’s other representative in sailing, concluded his campaign on Aug 5 after the weather saw his two remaining races in the opening series cancelled.

He placed 25th in the men’s dinghy event and did not advance to the medal series, which features the top 10 sailors from the opening series.

