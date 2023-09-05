'Parked for 1 year ah': Netizens floored by motorcyclist's $1,300 fee at Jurong West car park

Is this a technical error, or an accumulation of unpaid fees?

A photo shared on the SG Road Vigilate Facebook page showed a motorcyclist being charged more than $1,330 to enter a multi-storey car park at Jurong West Street 75.

The incident happened last Sunday (Sept 3) at 1.50pm, according to a Facebook user who shared the social media post.

"Came across this biker who was stuck at gantry. He then moved aside, let me go and then tailgated me." said the netizen, adding that the other vehicles had no issues entering the car park.

The Facebook post has since garnered over 120 comments.

Several netizens had their own theories on why the motorcyclist was charged such a high amount to park his vehicle at the car park.

"Some time ago, this motorcyclist entered the car park then he evaded the parking barrier. Now he returns back to the same car park. That's why," a netizen said.

Other netizens agreed that this motorcyclist is a serial tailgate offender.

"How many years has he never paid for parking at that MSCP?" one of them said.

"Parked for one year ah," another netizen quipped.

Yet another netizen offered: "Maybe there's a glitch in the system, we never know. So don't judge."

AsiaOne has contacted HDB for more information.

In April 2019, a delivery driver racked up a parking charge of more than $3,100 at Jewel Changi Airport.

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport Devt explained that it occurred because the driver's previous exit from the area had not been registered.

"There was no record of the driver leaving the car park, and hence the parking charge snowballed until the next visit, which took place on April 24," he said

The spokesman added that all drivers are encouraged to maintain "a safe distance" from the car ahead to ensure that the parking system successfully records all entrances and exits.

chingshijie@asiaone.com