Parliament passes amended WP motion on economy; Tan See Leng says growth must benefit all Singaporeans

A motion on Singapore's economic future filed by the Workers' Party (WP) MP Kenneth Tiong was amended and subsequently passed by the People's Action Party (PAP) majority on Wednesday (Aug 5) following more than eight hours of debate.

The original motion stated that the House, notwithstanding the suggestions in the Economic Strategy Review on the future Singapore economy, believes in a more equal and inclusive economy.

The WP's motion also said the House believes in an economic engine driven by dynamic local companies, healthy domestic demand, and Singaporeans and Singaporean capital venturing abroad.

Holland-Bukit Timah MP Edward Chia, who spoke fourth in the debate, proposed to amend the motion by replacing the word "notwithstanding" to "in line with".

He also proposed changing the phrase "economic engine driven" to "economic powered", inserting "global enterprises" after "local companies", and adding the words "and external" after the phrase "healthy domestic".

Tiong said the WP cannot accept the first amendment of changing "notwithstanding" to "in line with", which "turns the sentence around".

"Our motion says this House believes in these things. The amendment says these things will follow from adopting the review."

While he expressed "reservations" accepting the third amendment - inserting "global enterprises" after "local companies", Tiong said WP would not "nitpick" and was prepared to accept that amendment as well as the other proposed changes.

In response, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said it was regrettable that both sides of the House could not agree on the first amendment.

"I venture to say actually a lot of what we discussed today are towards the same goals, moving towards the same objectives; perhaps differences in the details, differences in some of the parameters but we're all trying to achieve the same thing," he noted.

All 10 elected WP MPs and its two NCMPs voted against the amended motion.

Growth must benefit Singaporeans

Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Trade & Industry (Energy and Industry), who delivered the Government's closing speech, said the amended motion "captures the full combination Singapore needs" as "mutually reinforcing parts of one economic strategy".

He said Singaporeans have always been actively participating and shaping the economy.

"The ultimate purpose of our economic strategy has never been growth for growth's sake. It is about whether growth pervades and percolates through the broad economy, and improves people's lives through good jobs, rising incomes, social mobility, and the resilience to withstand setbacks.

"By these measures, the Singapore model has delivered over successive generations. Our responsibility now is to ensure that it continues to deliver in a very different, changed world."

Dr Tan added that the Government is supporting and investing in entrepreneurs and innovation. It is also helping firms internationalise and succeed overseas.

A lasting share of economic success

Tan said most Singaporeans experience the economy most directly through work, and that not everyone needs to start a business to have a stake in the country's success.

As technology reshapes jobs and industries, workforce transformation, training and reskilling will become increasingly important, he added.

"That is how a worker obtains a lasting share of economic success. Not only through compensation after disruption, but through the enduring ability to contribute, earn, adapt and progress."

Concluding the debate, Tan said Singapore's future economy would be powered by Singaporeans who can "build, lead, own, innovate, adapt and grow".

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com