Parliament: Singapore unaffected by Pasir Gudang pollution, says Masagos Zulkifli

An unconscious child being carried by medical staff from a medical tent to a waiting ambulance at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium on June 24, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Rei Kurohi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The air and water quality in Singapore have not been affected by recent pollution incidents in Johor's Pasir Gudang town, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in Parliament on Monday (July 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tested the air in the north-east with chemical gas detectors and found no toxic chemicals, he said.

He also added that the "ambient levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the north-east region were also well within safe limits".

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the SCDF have also been in constant contact with their Malaysian counterparts over the recent incidents and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are significant developments, Mr Masagos said.

"Our agencies have put in place precautionary measures to guard against any potential pollution impacts arising from chemical incidents, including those from transboundary sources," he assured the House.

Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC) had asked about the impact of the pollution incidents. Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) wanted to know, in the light of the chemical spill in Pasir Gudang in March this year, how the air and water quality in Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris and Pulau Ubin compared with other parts of Singapore from 2008 to 2018.

These places are in the north-east region of Singapore and closest to Pasir Gudang.

Mr Masagos said the air and water quality in the north-east region were comparable to the rest of Singapore over the 2008 to 2018 period.

Mr Yong also asked if Singapore is discussing with Malaysia the relocating of high-risk chemical factories in Pasir Gudang. Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal said on Sunday that the state government was looking into such a move.

Mr Masagos said both the NEA and the SCDF are aware of the types of chemical industries in Pasir Gudang and that their Malaysian counterparts would inform them if and when a move is made.

Mr Singh also asked if the ministry was conducting any studies on the impact of constant low exposure to VOCs, given the large number of homes in north-east Singapore.

Mr Masagos said few such studies are available, adding that many countries do not publish VOC levels because they are usually low.

"Many of us are already, in one form or another, exposed to VOCs on a daily basis on the roads."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Pollution chemicals Singapore Parliament
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb Luxe: Here's what a $4,000-a-night Bali villa looks like
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
All you need to know about birthmarks
All you need to know about birthmarks

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans

SERVICES