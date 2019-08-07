Parliament: Singapore unaffected by Pasir Gudang pollution, says Masagos Zulkifli

An unconscious child being carried by medical staff from a medical tent to a waiting ambulance at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium on June 24, 2019.

SINGAPORE - The air and water quality in Singapore have not been affected by recent pollution incidents in Johor's Pasir Gudang town, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in Parliament on Monday (July 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tested the air in the north-east with chemical gas detectors and found no toxic chemicals, he said.

He also added that the "ambient levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the north-east region were also well within safe limits".

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the SCDF have also been in constant contact with their Malaysian counterparts over the recent incidents and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are significant developments, Mr Masagos said.

"Our agencies have put in place precautionary measures to guard against any potential pollution impacts arising from chemical incidents, including those from transboundary sources," he assured the House.

Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC) had asked about the impact of the pollution incidents. Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) wanted to know, in the light of the chemical spill in Pasir Gudang in March this year, how the air and water quality in Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris and Pulau Ubin compared with other parts of Singapore from 2008 to 2018.

These places are in the north-east region of Singapore and closest to Pasir Gudang.