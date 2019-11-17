'Parrot Man' found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block

Stomp understands former businessman Zeng Guoyuan, who is better known as 'Parrot Man', was found dead at the foot of Block 68 Geylang Bahru on Saturday night (Nov 16).

Stompers Fitzy and Sri alerted Stomp to the incident.

Sri said she saw a police death tent set up at the foot of the block at about 11pm.

Fitzy, who was neighbours with Zeng and often saw him in the neighbourhood, said that she saw a stain on the ground near the block.

In response to a Stomp query the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about. 9.54pm.

"A 66-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"I hope that our fellow Singaporeans will pray he rests in peace instead of making him a laughing stock," Fitzy said.

Zeng made headlines over the years for his several run-ins with the law.

He earned his nickname 'Parrot Man' in 2008 after blaming his pet parrot for getting him arrested and charged with abusive language on two police officers. He was fined $2,500.