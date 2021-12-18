Part of Bugis Junction temporarily closed for cleaning after sprinkler dislodges

SINGAPORE - Shoppers in Bugis Junction will have fewer options on Saturday (Dec 18), as parts of the mall have been cordoned off after a dislodged sprinkler caused water to flow into several shop units.

A post on the mall's Facebook page on Saturday said that this means some stores may be temporarily closed for cleaning.

A spokesman for Bugis Junction told The Straits Times that affected stores were progressively reopening after cleaning.

On Friday at about 11pm, a sprinkler located at the foodcourt on the mall's third level was dislodged due to ongoing tenancy works, said the Facebook post.

This caused water to flow into several shop units as well as some escalators, lifts and corridors from level three to the basement level.

"The affected section has been cordoned off and some stores may be temporarily closed on (Saturday) for cleaning," said the post.

"The rest of the mall is open for business as usual."

In a video of the incident from Friday night seen by ST, water can be seen raining down on the ground-floor corridor of the mall at night, outside a City Chain store.

Two patrons can be seen sharing an umbrella to fend off the water.

Foodcourt operator Food Junction used to operate a foodcourt on the third floor of Bugis Junction. ST understands that the sprinkler was in the space previously occupied by it.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, the operator said the Food Junction branch at the shopping mall would be closed permanently.

