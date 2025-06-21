Participant collapses and dies during NDP rehearsal at Padang

A participant from the National Day Parade (NDP) has died after collapsing during a rehearsal at the Padang on Saturday (June 21).

The 47-year-old man, who was from the OneChangi contingent for the parade and ceremony segment, collapsed at 11.23am, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a joint media release.

He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post and arrived at 11.26am, where he was attended by the duty medical officer. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered immediately.

The participant, however, remained unresponsive and was transferred onto a SAF ambulance at 11.42am for conveyance to the hospital. Resuscitation efforts continued enroute to hospital.

The man arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 11.57am and was pronounced dead at 12.19pm.

"Changi Airport Group and the NDP 2025 Executive Committee are in contact with the family and providing full support during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family," said the joint statement.

