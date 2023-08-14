Party's over: 49 men arrested in drug bust at Sentosa hotel villa on National Day

SINGAPORE – Close to 50 men were allegedly having a drug party in a hotel villa on Sentosa island as the rest of the nation was gearing up to celebrate National Day on Aug 9.

The 49 men, aged between 21 and 46, were nabbed in a drug bust in which the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized substances suspected to be Ecstasy and ketamine, among other controlled drugs, and drug paraphernalia. There were 35 Singaporeans among those arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, the CNB said the police had conducted checks at the premises following a tip-off, and the officers found substances that were believed to be controlled drugs.

This prompted the drug enforcement agency to be called in, leading to the arrests of the men. The CNB did not reveal the name of the hotel or the nationalities of the other 14 men.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing, the CNB added.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to arrange gatherings for drug abuse. It is also an offence for the owner, tenant or occupier of a place to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.