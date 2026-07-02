'Goodbye, Pasha': Night Safari's white Bengal tiger euthanised after cancer battle

A 13-year-old white Bengal tiger named Pasha was euthanised on Wednesday (July 1) following a long-standing battle with cancer.

In posts on social media on Thursday, Mandai Wildlife Reserve wrote: "We are deeply saddened to share that Night Safari said goodbye to Pasha, our white Bengal tiger."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Mandai Wildlife Group veterinarian Trent Van Zanten said that despite receiving palliative care in recent months, Pasha's condition had continued to decline and he subsequently stopped responding to treatment.

Pasha had been under long-term care for several age-related issues, including severe osteoarthritis, which affected his mobility and caused pain. He was also diagnosed with lymphoma, a progressive form of blood cancer, earlier this year.

"Following a comprehensive veterinary assessment, our teams made the difficult decision to humanely euthanise him to prevent further suffering," said Van Zanten.

Born in human care, Pasha arrived in 2015 with his sister, Keysa, from Indonesia's Batu Secret Zoo. He did not have any offspring.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Anand Kumar, a curator with Mandai Wildlife Group, described Pasha as quiet and introverted by nature, with a "unique way of showing affection".

"He would greet us with soft chuffs in the morning, just like a cat's purr, or rub against the mesh whenever we approached his den," Kumar said.

Pasha grew up alongside his sister, Keysa, and despite their contrasting personalities, the two shared an unbreakable bond. They were often seen playing together, resting side by side, or gently rubbing their heads against each other affectionately.

Kumar revealed that Pasha also had a "great love for his enrichment toys", especially boomer balls, which the feline would guard closely.

"Whenever they were introduced, everyone knew they belonged to Pasha first and Keysa would wait patiently for her turn," he added.

The team will continue to monitor Keysa closely as she adjusts to life without her brother, said Kumar. She is now the sole white tiger at Night Safari.

White tigers, also known as Bengal tigers, carry a rare genetic mutation resulting in their white coat, blue eyes, and brown stripes. They can also be found in the same litter as orange-coloured cubs.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com