Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre must address fire safety issues before getting lease extension: SFA

Fire safety upgrades are a necessary requirement as part of the lease extension for Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre (PPWC) and Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) to 2040, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Aug 29).

PPWC's lease expires in 2026. It is Singapore's largest wholesale centre for fruits, vegetables and dried goods.

The lease for JFP, Singapore's only fishery port, expires in 2030.

The SFA has worked alongside other agencies to extend these leases to 2040 as part of a continued effort to achieve a resilient food chain for Singapore.

But to proceed with the extension, they must rectify all fire-safety non compliances by the end of 2026.

The Authority said that approximately 200 shops in the centre must undertake fire safety compliance works, including installing in-unit sprinkler systems.

"These rectifications are critical to ensure the safety of tenants, workers and the public visiting PPWC," SFA said, adding that it has worked closely with tenants and the Singapore Civil Defence Force on fire safety.

SFA will also provide support for tenants, bearing the cost of installing sprinklers at each shop's ceiling.

Tenants who have encroached into common spaces could affect escape routes and obstruct fire safety provisions, SFA said, adding that this will be rectified.

Temporary spaces will also be allocated to ensure business continues, and co-funding support will be provided to tenants who need to reinstall chillers.

Affected tenants will receive three months' rent as well as service and conservancy charge waivers.

Commenting on food supply resilience, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad said: "Ensuring a continued supply of safe food for Singapore and Singaporeans is a key priority.

"It is therefore crucial for these facilities to be upgraded, rejuvenated and future-ready, to support resiliency in Singapore's food supply chain."

