'Waiting for accident to happen': Cyclists seen riding through red lights in Pasir Ris as pedestrians, buses cross

Errant cyclists and unsafe riding behaviour is in the spotlight again after a group of cyclists was caught on dashcam footage riding through at least two red lights in Pasir Ris on Sunday (July 5).

Footage of the incident posted by TikTok user Zan M shows a group of at least seven cyclists riding along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 9.30am.

They were first spotted running a red light at the junction outside Pasir Ris Bus Interchange, where pedestrians were crossing with the lights in their favour.

Meanwhile, two buses waiting to make a right turn had to make a narrower turn to keep a safe distance from the group.

Moments later, the same group is seen again running a red light outside Pasir Ris Park.

@zannemaison 🚦RED LIGHTS AREN’T OPTIONAL.🚴 Sunday morning should be peaceful, not a gamble with lives. Yesterday, I witnessed a group of cyclists charging through not just one, but multiple red lights, ignoring traffic signals as if they simply didn’t apply to them. Whether you’re behind the wheel, on a bicycle, or crossing the road as a pedestrian, the rules are there to protect everyone. Most cyclists are responsible and obey the law. But those who repeatedly flout traffic lights put themselves and others at unnecessary risk. It’s time for stricter enforcement against reckless road users who choose to ignore basic traffic rules. Public safety must always come first. If motorists are expected to obey every traffic signal, the same standard should apply to cyclists. Let’s keep Singapore’s roads safe for everyone. 🚦🇸🇬 @roadssg #SingaporeRoadSafety #singaporeroad #TrafficRules #StopAtRed #RespectTheRules ♬ original sound - Zan M

Social media users were up in arms over the latest incident, with several calling for enforcement actions to be stepped up.

"Cyclists are supposed to follow traffic rules," said one user Cosmo Chen.

Another user, BraderLove3704, pointed out that if an accident had happened, motorists involved will be penalised: "Cyclists are road users too. They have to observe road safety rules. Hope the relevant authorities can take action on these errant riders with stiffer fine."

"Green they Go. Red, they also go, no stopping. Accident? Blame others," commented user Sea Charter.

Under the Active Mobility Act, cyclists are required to obey all traffic signals. They are also required to keep to a maximum length of five bicycles when riding in groups, which means a maximum of five cyclists riding in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast.

They should also not squeeze between the kerb and a bus that has stopped at a bus stop, or a turning vehicle and a kerb.

Those caught running a red light while riding can be fined $150 for their first offence, while those who fail to ride in an orderly manner can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com