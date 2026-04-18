Bus crashes through road divider in Pasir Ris and hits 4 other vehicles, 3 people taken to hospital

Three people were taken to Changi General Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving two buses, two cars and a lorry on Saturday (April 18) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2.30pm along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Loyang Avenue 1.

Videos posted on social media show a service 39 bus turning into Pasir Ris Drive 1 from Pasir Ris Street 11.

Moments later, instead of remaining on the leftmost lane, the bus is seen veering towards the right lane.

It then crashes through a section of centre railings along the road divider, and into several vehicles stopped on the other side of the road.

Photos of the aftermath show two cars trapped between the service 39 bus and another bus on the opposite side. They, in turn, impacted a lorry behind.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a 55-year-old female car driver, a 47-year-old male lorry driver, and a 33-year-old female bus driver were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The police added that the 71-year-old male driver of bus service 39 is assisting with ongoing investigations.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu told AsiaOne that the bus captain and passengers on board bus service 39 were not injured.

She added that the bus operator's topmost priority is the well-being of those who were injured and that SBS Transit is in touch with them or their next-of-kin to extend care and assistance.

"We would also like to apologise to affected passengers and motorists for the distress and inconvenience caused," Wu said.

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editor@asiaone.com

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