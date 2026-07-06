Pasir Ris lightning death: Witness saw foam at victim's mouth, burn marks on clothing

A man who was fishing at Pasir Ris Beach said he felt an electric jolt through his fishing rod moments before a lightning strike hit the sea on Sunday (July 5), killing a 24-year-old man who was paddleboarding with a group.

Muhammad Fairuz, 40, was fishing along the shore that afternoon when he suddenly felt what he described as a "zapping" sensation through his fishing rod.

Shortly afterwards, five members of an eight-person group kayaking and paddleboarding off Pasir Ris Beach paddled frantically back to shore. One of them shouted that his brother had been struck by lightning and urged bystanders to call an ambulance, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Fairuz said three others remained out at sea. He and another man took separate kayaks out to bring them safely back to shore.

By the time they returned, several members of the public had begun performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious 24-year-old before Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived.

Fairuz told Zaobao he saw foam around the victim's mouth and what appeared to be burn marks and damage to his clothing, which he believed were caused by the lightning strike.

Another witness, who was having a barbecue nearby, said the man lay motionless after being brought ashore, while two women believed to be his family members cried beside him.

The group is believed to have been kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding when lightning struck the water off Pasir Ris Beach.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 4.50pm near 131 Pasir Ris Road on Sunday.



Seven people, aged between 13 and 54, were taken to hospital.

Five of the seven, including the 24-year-old man who had been found unconscious, were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, while the remaining two were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



The 24-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries.



Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com