Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Man scribbles graffiti at Pasir Ris lift lobby, arrested for loanshark harassment

He will be charged in court on Saturday (Feb 14)
Man scribbles graffiti at Pasir Ris lift lobby, arrested for loanshark harassment
The 23-year-old man scribbed "O$P$. Last warning" on the wall of a residential block's lift lobby along Pasir Ris Street 12.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONFebruary 14, 2026 12:10 AMBYSean Ler

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Feb 13) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Pasir Ris.

The incident happened at about 9.06am on Friday at a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 12.

Police said the man scribbled the wall of the residential block's lift lobby with loanshark-related graffiti.

He was identified and arrested within 14 hours of the report being made through follow-up investigations by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police, Division, and Police Operations Command Centre, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was allegedly involved in other similar acts of loanshark harassment islandwide. 

The police did not say when and where these other cases happened.

He will be charged in court on Saturday (Feb 14) under the Moneylenders Act 2008. If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loansharking activities can call 999.

[[nid:729769]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsloansharks
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.