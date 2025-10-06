Pasir Ris Road blocked for hours after collision between garbage truck and delivery van

An accident involving a garbage truck and delivery van along Pasir Ris Road caused it to be blocked for hours on Sunday (Oct 5), leaving some motorists frustrated.

A photo of the accident's aftermath was posted to social media app Xiaohongshu at 7pm on the same day by a user who goes by Martin.

The image showed that a truck from waste management company 800 Super had veered off the narrow road and mounted the grass verge beside it.

It can also be seen that a Lalamove van was involved in the accident.

Police officers were present at the scene, and a few workers were seen sitting on the pavement.

The crash resulted in the single-lane road becoming completely obstructed, causing other vehicles to get stuck there as it was the only route out of a particular section of Pasir Ris Park, according to the post.

Martin claimed he had been stuck along the road since 5.04pm.

Between that time and 7pm, an injured person had been taken away by an ambulance, he added.

The motorist said that the police had been processing the scene for nearly two hours, and that there was a long line of cars waiting to pass.

He claimed that an officer told him that they could only clear the obstruction after representatives from the insurance company arrive.

Van driver taken to hospital

In response to queries by AsiaOne, the police said that it was alerted to an accident involving a truck and a van along Pasir Ris Road at 4.35pm on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at the same time, told AsiaOne that it occurred near 101 Pasir Ris Road.

The 53-year old van driver was taken to Changi General Hospital while conscious, the authorities said.

The driver of the garbage truck — a 42-year-old man — is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

[[nid:723537]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com