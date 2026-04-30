Passenger claims Grab driver watched pornography while driving, car swayed 'left and right'

A ride-hailing passenger claimed their driver watched pornographic materials while driving, adding that the car "kept swaying to the left and right".

The passenger had apparently booked a vehicle from Grab and upon boarding, immediately noticed the driver fiddling with something beside his steering wheel.

In a short video, the driver can be seen driving with one hand while glancing towards his right.

"I start to hear soft moaning so I decided to peak over his shoulder and I saw he had a spare phone right under his main phone, near his right knee, and there was a Japanese porn video playing," captioned the social media post.

The passenger alleged that the driver was also "very distracted while driving".

In response to media queries, a Grab spokesperson said that the company is looking into the incident and has taken action against the driver in the meantime.

“Safety is our priority. We are investigating the incident and have temporarily suspended the driver-partner’s account due to safety lapses," the spokesperson told one news outlet.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com