Passenger charged after allegedly threatening to kill crew member, disrupting flight to Singapore

A man has been charged with criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening to kill a cabin crew member and grabbing a passenger on a flight to Singapore.

Kolathu James Leo, a 42-year-old Indian national, was on Scoot flight TR3 travelling from Sydney to Singapore on Feb 27, according to court documents.

He was charged in court on Tuesday (April 1) with one count each of using criminal force, criminal intimidation and being intoxicated onboard, jeopardising good order of an aircraft.

Kolathu was allegedly drunk on the flight when he began shouting loudly.

Between 11.59am and 12.10pm that day, he also allegedly attempted to detach a seat pocket and hit the seat in front of him.

Kolathu is also accused of behaving aggressively when cabin crew intervened. He allegedly grabbed the wrist of a male cabin crew and verbally threatened to kill him at around 5pm.

Kolathu complied only after he was told that the flight would return to Sydney if he continued with his disruptive behaviour, the police said on March 31.

He was subsequently placed under restraints by the cabin crew for the rest of the journey and arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport.

If convicted on the count of criminal intimidation, Kolathu faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or both.

He also faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both for the charge on using criminal force.

If convicted on being intoxicated onboard the flight and jeopardising order, he faces a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months or both.

"Physical aggression, verbal threats and attempt to interfere with the crew’s duties can compromise flight safety. The police will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone who endangers the passengers and crew onboard, and threatens the security and order of an aircraft," said the police.

Kolathu is expected to plead guilty on April 22, according to the Straits Times.

[[nid:715790]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com