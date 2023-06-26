Woman says cabby's reckless driving made her ill after ride from Changi Airport

A passenger was left shaken and ill after her ride home, all thanks to a cabby who was allegedly unhappy.

The 34-year-old woman, surnamed Wu, told 8world she arrived at Changi Airport last Friday (June 23) after returning from an overseas business trip.

She decided to join the queue for a taxi, as she had multiple items to carry.

A staff at the airport then guided her to a black cab, which usually has higher fares as compared to regular taxis.

Wu agreed to board the vehicle as she did not want to wait for another taxi.

Recounting the incident, Wu said that the cabby, a man in his 50s, looked friendly and even offered to help her with her belongings as she boarded his taxi.

However, things allegedly took a turn for the worse when the cabby saw that her destination was Tampines Street 32 — a mere 8.1km from Changi Airport.

"He told me, 'My taxi [fare] is expensive, it's different from other taxis.' I said to him, 'It's okay, I'm willing to pay.'"

The cabby retorted: "When you reach your destination and see the metered fare, don't complain. Singaporeans are always complaining, don't they know this is a black cab?"

Wu offered to alight from the vehicle and wait for another taxi, but the cabby said he was merely unhappy with Changi Airport staff for assigning him a local passenger, instead of a foreigner.

In a video clip seen by 8world, the driver could be heard lamenting during the ride: "Singaporeans complain about how expensive black cabs are. The [airport] staff should inform them, but they don't."

According to Prime Taxi's website, the flag-down fare for premium taxis is $4.50, while the flag-down fare for regular taxis is $4.10.

Cabby also drove recklessly

Wu claimed that the cabby drove recklessly to her destination.

While on the way, he would intentionally step on the accelerator and slow down, and overtake other vehicles on the road, she said.

"After leaving the airport, he slammed the pedal and looked into the rearview mirror to see my reaction. It was obvious he did it on purpose," Wu recounted, adding she felt unsafe in the taxi.

She cautioned the cabby: "Driving while you're angry is very dangerous."

Her remark appeared to anger the man further, as he told her: "Don't tell me what to do, I'll take you [to your destination], I know how to drive".

As she was nearing home, Wu asked the driver if he would let her alight at a small road.

However, he refused to do so and told her to stop arguing with him.

Describing herself as a rather brave person, Wu told 8world the cabby's driving left her feeling terrified.

Her receipt showed that she paid $22.80 for the 15-minute ride.

After alighting from the cab, Wu said she felt dizzy and even vomited. She went to visit a doctor who prescribed her medication for the dizziness.

In a separate interview with Shin Min Daily News, the woman said she also made a police report against the driver.

"Even if he was unhappy about his job he shouldn't be driving like that, it's too dangerous. What would happen if it wasn't me [on board], but an elderly person or someone with a heart condition?"

The police confirmed with Shin Min that a report was lodged.

AsiaOne has contacted Prime Taxi for more information.

