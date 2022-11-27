Passenger worries guide dog on train may attack her and baby, says MRT staff 'just ignored it'

It is every parent's fear.

A woman was worried for her child when she saw a big dog getting on the MRT train.

But she need not have as the Labrador retriever was a specially trained guide dog.

Stomp contributor Nameless said the animal boarded the train at the Mattar station on the Downtown line on Nov 18 at 7.32pm

"Two people came inside the MRT carrying a big dog. There was one MRT staff, but he just ignore it," she recounted.

"I think the staff in charge should talk to them. The MRT is catered to people, not big dogs. Luckily, it was being chained, I was worried that the dog would suddenly attack us as my baby was in the pram."

She told Stomp that the passengers with the canine alighted at MacPherson station.

The Stomp contributor shared a photo of the dog, which shows the animal wearing a yellow harness with text on it.

Partially hidden, the text said: "Do not distract. Guide dog at work."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman from the Community Partnership Team at Guide Dogs Singapore said that the guide dogs are specially trained working dogs that provide safety and mobility to people with vision impairment.

"Guide dogs are docile and do not disturb or bark at others and they are always kept close to their handlers," she said.

"Under the Rapid Transit Systems Act, Chapter 263A, Section 42, Regulation 8(1)(3), guide dogs are permitted to be on public transport, accompanying a person with a sight or hearing impairment.

"Please visit our website for more information about Singapore's legislation regarding guide dogs: guidedogs.org.sg/guide-dogs/guide-dog-laws/."

The spokesman said she wants to clear up any misunderstanding about guide dogs not being able to ride public transportation in Singapore with the Stomp contributor.

