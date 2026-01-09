Arriving and departing passengers mixed up at Changi Airport T4 boarding gate, held back for 1 hour

A traveller who had disembarked from a flight at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 unexpectedly found the boarding gate's exit closed.

She also heard staff asking passengers if they had just arrived or were about to depart.

The incident occurred at boarding gate 11 at about 10pm on Jan 1, when passengers arriving on AirAsia flight AK721 became "mixed up" with passengers waiting at the same gate to board, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

AirAsia passenger Gong Ping (transliteration) told the Chinese daily that several passengers on the same arriving flight had managed to enter the concourse before staff noticed the different passenger groups together in the same zone.

The 36-year-old, who had disembarked from the aircraft later, claimed that those held at the arrival corridor of the shut gate were not informed of what was happening. At one point, a passenger became upset, but most people remained calm.

According to her, the departing passengers were directed to another boarding gate at about 11pm. The AirAsia group were then allowed to leave the gate.

A spokesperson for Changi Airport Group told AsiaOne that the security incident on Jan 1 was promptly identified and addressed following established security protocols.

"Passengers were temporarily held in separate areas to restore the proper flow arrangements, and we provided refreshments to arriving passengers in the baggage claim hall," they said.

"We have since reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident, and are working closely with our airport partners to strengthen processes and minimise the likelihood of a recurrence."

