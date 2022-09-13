Passengers stuck inside plane 'for almost 30 minutes' without electricity and air-conditioning at Changi Airport

Passengers were stuck on an AirAsia plane reportedly for half an hour without electricity and air-conditioning at Changi Airport on Saturday (Sept 10).

A video of the incident posted by Singapore Incidents at first shows passengers seated in the dark cabin with most of the lights off.

The video then cuts to the passengers standing and looking like they were waiting to deplane with the lights turned back on.

The subtitles in the video said that people were "stranded inside the plane for almost 30 minutes due to electrical fault, causing the door not to open".

But someone commented on the video that the plane door is operated mechanically, not by electricity.

In response to a Stomp query, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: "An AirAsia flight AK716 from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on Saturday, Sept 10, experienced a minor technical issue upon arrival at Changi Airport.

"The technical matter, caused by a power cable connection issue that resulted in the ground electrical equipment unable to supply the aircraft electrical system, was rectified as soon as a replacement ground power equipment was provided.

"The safety of our guests and crew is always the number one priority and was never compromised."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.