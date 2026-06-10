Passers-by attempt to smash windshield to rescue driver after car overturns in Punggol

Passers-by rushed to help after a car overturned in Punggol, attempting to smash the windshield before SCDF officers reached the scene.

In a viral video uploaded by SGFollowsAll on Wednesday (June 9) morning, a black car can be seen flipped sideways on the road as some passers-by attempt to smash the windshield of the car with motorcycle helmets.

It appeared that they continued to do so until an SCDF vehicle arrived on the scene.

In a Facebook post uploaded by Singapura Channel, the incident happened at the junction of Edgefield Plains and Punggol Drive on Tuesday (June 9) night.

The post claimed that eyewitnesses saw passers-by using motorcycle helmets to break the glass of the windshield, but were unsuccessful.

It then said that emergency respondents from SCDF shortly arrived to the scene, and gained access to the victim by breaking the rear window.

In photos shared in the same post, the car appeared to have collided into a pole at the kerb in between of the road.

The windshield of the car – which seems to have been a Nissan – appeared shattered but remained intact.

Responding to inquiries by AsiaOne, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at about 8.15pm on June 9 at the junction of Edgefield Plains and Punggol Drive.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be taken to the hospital, it said.

The police told AsiaOne that they were also alerted to an accident involving two cars at the same time and location, and added that no injuries were reported.

AsiaOne understands that the 29-year-old male driver of the black car was arrested for drink-driving, and that investigations are ongoing.

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