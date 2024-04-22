Passers-by in Jurong West stop sales promoter from slitting hand after she finds $2,000 stolen

After losing her hard-earned money to a pickpocket, a sales promoter in Jurong West was so distraught that she slit her hand with a knife last Saturday (April 20).

But thanks to a few passers-by who managed to restrain her, the woman, who sells juice blenders, could not harm herself further, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The incident happened at a stall set up outside a provision shop at Block 504, Jurong West Street 51 at around 10.30am.

A man who was present at the scene, Lin Kun Yao (transliteration), told the Chinese evening daily that a man was seen squatting next to the sales promoter.

On the pretext of tying his shoelaces, he was believed to have nicked $2,000 from the woman's bag, which was made up of the stall's takings for the week and her own money, the 37-year-old added.

Shortly after she discovered the money gone and called the police, she was seen sobbing while squatting, her face buried in her hands.

The agitated woman later picked up a fruit knife that was on the table and slit her hand. That alarmed several passers-by, who rushed to take the knife away from her.

One of them was a 55-year-old man surnamed Zhuo, who said: "I quickly stopped her and called an ambulance in case she tried anything foolish again."

When the woman tried snatching the knife back, the passers-by threw it aside and contacted her boss.

They also tried to comfort the woman by telling her not to worry about the money and that what happened was not her fault. A female stallholder was seen restraining and consoling her.

Zhuo said: "She was from Malaysia and probably couldn't stop thinking about the loss."

A photo taken by Shin Min showed that there were some minor cuts and scrapes on the woman's left hand.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft at the block in Jurong West and that they are investigating.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they sent one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

