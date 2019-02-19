Passers-by lift van to free trapped woman after crash

A 20-year-old woman was trapped under a RedMart van in the early hours yesterday and was rescued by passers-by who came together to lift the vehicle and free her.

The incident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Riverside Road at about 12.15am.

Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the van was making a right turn onto Riverside Road when it hit the woman. She was allegedly crossing the road on an e-scooter at that time.

A taxi driver who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, 68, told Shin Min that the woman was pinned face down under the front wheels of the van for about 10 minutes and was "worryingly silent".

He said about seven or eight people, including the van driver, worked together to lift the van.

Pictures of the incident showed debris strewn on the road, including the e-scooter, and several people pushing against and lifting the front of the van.

A police spokesman said the woman was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

