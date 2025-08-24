Passers-by perform CPR on man who collapsed at Jurong Lake Gardens

What would you do if a complete stranger were to suddenly collapse next to you?

Several Good Samaritans sprung into action to rescue a man who fainted near Jurong Lake Gardens on Friday (Aug 22) evening, according to a Xiaohongshu post the following day.

The video post, uploaded by a user named Singapore Programmer's Daily Life (translated), showed a man lying on the ground, his chest exposed as a member of the public performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was also seen attached to the unconscious man during the CPR attempts. The device provided instructions while a person, who appeared to be a woman with her long hair tied up in a ponytail, attempted to resuscitate him.

Another woman can be heard helping to count the chest compressions, guiding the lifesaver to maintain the proper CPR rhythm.

Other passers-by provided space around the unconscious man while using their mobile phones to shine light, improving visibility for the Samaritan.

The user who uploaded the video shared that he was travelling in the area that evening when he "witnessed the warmth of human nature".

"A man suddenly collapsed on the ground and lost consciousness," he recounted in his post.

"No one hesitated. A group of people rushed over, someone started CPR while others brought an AED."

He wrote that he recorded the incident with his camera in hopes of inspiring others to be just as proactive as these good Samaritans.

"I hope the uncle is safe and sound," he added.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 70 Yuan Ching Road at around 7.30pm on Friday.

They then conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

