Passers-by rush to save victims in overturned car in Pasir Ris

Two men were taken to hospital on Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash resulted in one of the cars flipping on its roof.

The accident happened on Pasir Ris Street 11 in the direction of Pasir Ris Drive 2.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that one of the drivers, a 65-year-old, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man, were taken to Changi General Hospital.

SMASHED WINDSCREEN

A housewife, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lim, 60, told Shin Min Daily News she rushed downstairs after hearing a loud sound.

She said four to five passers-by helped flip the overturned car, which had three occupants, on to its side.

They then removed the smashed windscreen to help the passengers escape the vehicle.

In a separate incident, two pedestrians were hit by a van on Sims Avenue, outside the Kallang MRT station.

Republic Polytechnic student Nicole Sim, 18, was going to a relative's home at 9.50pm when she saw 10 to 20 people gathering around two men on the road.

She told TNP one of the men lay curled up on the ground. He appeared to be conscious, but was in too much pain to move.

Next to him was a man who was clutching his chest in pain.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told TNP it responded at around 9.20pm and both men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Miss Sim said: "My heart ached when I saw them. It reminded me how precious life is. I hope all is well for the victims."

A police spokesman said the male van driver, 26, was arrested for drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.