Passersby form human wall to shield injured men after car crash in Tanjong Pagar

When you witness an accident, what would you do to help?

Nearly 10 passersby formed a human wall to shield two injured men after a car accident along Cantonment Road on March 24 at 8.55pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The two men were crossing the road when they were hit by a car outside Tanjong Pagar Community Club.

One of them reportedly crashed into the windshield of the vehicle, while the other fell to the ground and was unconscious.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, an eyewitness said about 10 passersby immediately ran to the centre of the road to assist the accident victims.

The saleswoman in her forties said: "The two injured men and the car involved (in the accident) occupied two lanes. Everyone stood beside (the men) to protect them from oncoming vehicles."

Workers from a vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club were also seen rushing to the road with first aid kits, according to Shin Min.

Responding to queries from the newspaper, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the two men were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

