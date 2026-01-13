Singapore passport again named world's most powerful, Malaysia ranks 9th: Henley Passport Index

Singapore's passport has once again been named as the world's most powerful going into 2026, according to the Henley Passport Index, published on Tuesday (Jan 13).

The index, which ranks 199 passports, places Singapore in first place with visa-free travel to 192 out of 227 destinations.

Japan and South Korea are ranked joint second with access to 188 destinations without a prior visa, while Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland came in third with access to 186 destinations.

Malaysia ranked ninth, with its passport giving access to 180 visa-free destinations, ahead of the United States in 10th place with access to 179 destinations.

Henley Passport Index says it is the "original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports" based on the number of destinations that holders can access without a prior visa.

This number is determined by data from the International Air Transport Association.

Last year, Malaysia placed 12th although its passport gave access to slightly more destinations at 182.

Singapore, which has held first place since 2024, had access to 195 visa-free destinations last year, according to the index.

Japan took the title in 2023 with access to 193 destinations compared with Singapore's 192, tying with South Korea.

Japan, which held first place from 2018 to 2023, occasionally tied with Singapore.

Over the past year, Singapore lost visa-free access to Pakistan, Mauritania, Somalia and Bolivia, but gained access to Papua New Guinea without a prior visa.

