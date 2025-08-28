'The pathway to elite sports is not for everyone': FAS responds to local celeb's complaint on son's exclusion from U-17 squad

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has defended its selection policy, after a mother’s viral complaint that her son was dropped from the national youth squad for opting to skip an overseas training camp to prepare for his examinations.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 27), the FAS said that all the shortlisted players were asked for “total commitment” if they want to make the team for the Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November.

This includes joining a training camp in Bahrain which runs from September 6 to 14.

However, the N-Level examinations begin on Sept 15, one day after the team returns to Singapore.

It is an issue that actress-singer turned entrepreneur Norfasarie Mohd Yahya said her son, Mika Baihakki, was “upfront with the management” about.

He wanted to remain in Singapore during the September school holidays to attend extra lessons and prepare for the examinations, rather than attend the overseas training stint.

“Instead of providing support, Mika was punished,” said Norfasarie on Facebook and Instagram on Aug 27. “He was dropped from the squad, told to return his kit, and informed that he would no longer be considered for the AFC U-17 Championship in November.

“Not because of poor performance. Not because of indiscipline. But simply because he made the responsible choice to prioritise his education.”

'Not about 1 boy or 1 trip'

Mika’s father is former Singapore international footballer Baikakki Khaizan, who is now the head of planning at the FAS’ technical division office.

In a lengthy social media post, Norfasarie said that “this is not about one boy or one trip”, but “about building an environment where football and education are not in conflict”.

“The Bahrain trip, scheduled right in the midst of a crucial academic preparation period, shows poor planning and a lack of coordination with parents and schools,” she said. “With foresight and proper communication, this entire fiasco could have been avoided. Instead, the decision was made unilaterally, without any regard for the boys' holistic well being.”

The mother’s Facebook post has since garnered over 300 comments, 630 shares and 2,500 reactions.

No exceptions for any players: FAS

In response, the FAS said that the players were informed of their requirement for squad selection months in advance.

No exceptions were be made for any individual players, it added.

These included a training camp in Bangkok in June, the Lion City Cup in July, two overseas training camps in September and November, as well as the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November.

The players were also asked to commit five days a week for training and matches.

The FAS said that they were aware that a number of their players would be taking their N or O Level examinations towards the latter part of the year.

“It was made clear to all players that the preparation for the tournament will be highly intense and that a high level of self-discipline will be required to achieve a good balance between preparing for both the tournament and the examinations,” it added.

“To this end, the players were tasked to communicate with their parents as to their level of commitment expected and to confirm their ability to be present for each and every training camp and/or tournament.”

The association also said that it was made clear to these players that "they would be expected to take their examinations without any special dispensation".

“For players who subsequently felt unable or unwilling to commit fully, it was made clear that their decision would be respected but they would not be considered for selection for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers.”

FAS said that study periods would be scheduled into their training programme, particularly the September training camp.

The national footballing body said that “they would have to be disciplined and make sacrifices on their personal time” to prepare for their studies when they are not training.

The FAS added: “The pathway to elite sports is not for everyone, but to ensure that Singapore mount a credible campaign at the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, we have to prioritise the collective needs of the team instead of individuals.

“We will not hesitate to continue to act in the best interests of Singapore football.”

