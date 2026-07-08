'Give us some patience': Govt working hard to secure AI-driven jobs for Singaporeans, says Jasmin Lau

The Government is hard at work to secure jobs for local Singaporeans amid the progress and the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau said on Wednesday (July 8).

"At this moment, I can understand a lot of people feel anxious because it's grey blur and not everyone feels that the future is one of hope and possibility for them," said Lau, who is also Minister of State for Education.

"But it will come," she continued. "Give us some patience."

The government, she added, is also working very hard to put together their AI missions to ensure that "across our strong growth sectors we [will] continue to have jobs for our local Singaporeans".

Lau was speaking at the opening ceremony of AI Singapore's AI for Good Festival, running from July 8 to 10 at Republic Polytechnic.

The festival is part of the Digital for Life movement and aims to expand AI literacy and responsible AI education across Singapore, benefiting over 5,000 youths through hands-on activities and interactive workshops held on campus.

It is developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services and Micron Technology.

These activities include gamified AI learning booths as well as showcases of projects by youth in Singapore aimed at providing AI solutions to real world problems.

AI Singapore's director of talent and ecosystem Koo Sengmeng shared that they see AI literacy as the starting point for much more.

"What truly matters is how we enable every individual, from our youth to the general public, to move from understanding AI to actively applying it in ways that create real, everyday value," he said.

Koo explained that the ideas put forth by these youth can then be scaled to benefit the nation, potentially growing an ecosystem for Singaporeans to use AI for "greater societal good".

Embracing good with AI

Lau also stressed in her speech that AI for Good is not just about talking to students who have already begun their AI journey - it is also to reach out to students who have yet to do so.

These students can then be a touchpoint to address the anxieties of their parents or grandparents who might be hesitant when it comes to AI, she said.

Her bigger worry is whether Singapore will progress as a whole - particularly if those who are disadvantaged can keep up.

"Are we sure that [they] will progress with the rest of us in this AI-driven future? That's what all of us need to aspire to contribute towards."

A second edition of the AI for Good Festival will run from Aug 18 to 20 at ITE College East.

In May, Singapore updated its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy to advance AI development and sustain the country as an AI hub.

A tripartite council comprising the National Trades Union Congress, Singapore National Employers Federation and the Ministry of Manpower was also formed at the end of April, aimed at helping workers and businesses deal with the impact of AI.

The council convened for the first time last Friday (July 3), where Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng shared that AI is "no longer something on the horizon".

"It is already changing the way businesses operate and how jobs are done. That means we have to move with it," he said.

Dr Tan added: "We share a common purpose to remove barriers, take action and ensure AI strengthens businesses while creating good jobs and meaningful career opportunities for Singaporeans."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com