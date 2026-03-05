Patients can withdraw more from MediSave to pay for chronic conditions from 2027

Singaporeans diagnosed with complex chronic conditions will soon be able to withdraw up to $1,000 from their MediSave accounts annually to pay for their treatments.

This is up from the present annual withdrawal limit of $500 for patients with non-complex chronic conditions, $700 for those with more complex conditions.

From Jan 1, 2027, the limits will be raised to $700 and $1,000 respectively, announced Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at his ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (March 5).

"This will benefit over 910,000 patients who currently tap on the scheme, roughly 20 per cent of whom have annual bills exceeding the current limits," he told Parliament.

The scheme, which has been renamed from MediSave500/700 to MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme, helps Singaporeans pay for outpatient treatment of chronic conditions on the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP) and selected vaccinations and preventive tests at polyclinics.

Ong said in his speech that the list of conditions covered under the CDMP will also be expanded to include hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, bringing a total number of conditions on the programme to 25.

Patients with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism will hence be able to use their MediSave to pay for their bill as well as receive CHAS subsidies for ongoing treatment and management.

"In addition, we are studying whether we can include other chronic conditions such as eczema in the CDMP," Ong added.

