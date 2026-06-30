Paragon bakery Paul suspended for 2 weeks over cockroach infestation

The Paragon mall outlet of French bakery Paul has been suspended for two weeks following a cockroach infestation.

The licensee, Paul Singapore, accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period for failing to keep the premises free from cockroach infestation, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in response to AsiaOne's queries.

The suspension began on June 23 and will be in place until July 6.

According to SFA, a business that accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks.

Alternatively, the business may have its licence cancelled.

During the suspension, the business is required to take necessary measures to improve food safety and cleanliness at its premises.

SFA also said that all food handlers working in the suspended premises must re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers.

In response to other media outlets, Paul Singapore said that the cockroach infestation could have been due to various factors, including structural conditions such as cracks and crevices that provide areas that could harbour pests.

The Paragon outlet closed for two months between April 1 and June 6 for extensive renovations, including sealing potential cracks, reported 8World.

"We have also carried out comprehensive pest control treatments, and all affected food handlers are completing the required WSQ food safety retraining as directed by SFA," said Paul Singapore, adding that it has also commissioned a review of pest management practices across all its outlets in Singapore and will act on the findings.

AsiaOne has also reached out to Paul Singapore for information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com