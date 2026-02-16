Paws off bak kwa: SPCA's tips on how to protect pets during Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a time for feasting, but some food — especially bak kwa — should be kept for humans, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 16), the society shared a list of tips for pet owners and their furry friends to have a "safe and pawsperous" festive season.

Festive snacks can be dangerous for pets, it said, explaining that bak kwa, a beloved snack especially during the new year, is too salty and oily, and even potentially toxic to dogs.

Chocolates and grapes are other examples of toxic food that should also be kept away from dogs.

Rubbish bins should also be sealed and kept away from wandering pets, as leftover bones and skewers can pose a choking hazard if ingested.

SPCA also cautioned pet owners to keep doors and gates closed to prevent any opportunities for pets to run outdoors.

The tradition of visiting friends and family may also be a source of stress for pets, who may be uncomfortable with unfamiliar guests.

Likewise, noise from fireworks, poppers and even sudden laughter or music can also stress them.

Owners can keep their pets away from the hubbub of visitors in a quiet, separate room with their favourite bed, toy, and some treats.

Additionally, owners can give their pets enrichment tools such snuffle mats, lick mats and chew toys to lower stress and help them feel safe.

Enrichment can also come in different forms, SPCA said, referring to the video attached in its Facebook post, which shows a dog named Ah Boy tearing into a pet-friendly red packet with treats inside.

[[nid:729598]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com