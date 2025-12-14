Singapore joins US-led multilateral 'Pax Silica' partnership on artificial intelligence

Singapore on Friday (Dec 12) joined six other countries to enter a new US-led multilateral framework on economic security and technology.

The framework, named Pax Silica, combines the Latin word "pax" - meaning peace, stability and long-term prosperity, and the word "silica" which refers to the compound that is refined into silicon used in computer chips that enable artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the US State Department, the framework is intended to secure supply chains, trusted technology and strategic infrastructure.

The inaugural summit on Dec 12 involved partners which the State Department said are home to the most important companies and investors powering the global AI supply chain.

Writing on his X account, Undersecretary of State Jacon Helberg said the Pax Silica declaration operationalises US President Donald Trump's insight that artificial intelligence is the "new backbone of economic power".

"This is the first time countries are organising around compute, silicon, minerals and manufacturing as shared strategic assets," Helberg said.

At the summit, Singapore joined Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States to sign a non-binding declaration.

In a statement on Sunday (Dec 14), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said that the declaration reflects a shared commitment to advance prosperity, technological progress, and economic security.

Speaking at the signing event, MDDI's permanent secretary for development Chng Kai Fong said the declaration is forward-looking and recognises the critical role of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

He added that AI can be harnessed for the public good and noted the importance of collaboration both internationally, and with the private sector.

