Paying $750 for $7.50 meal: Lucky Plaza roast meat hawker looking to refund diner

While checking his e-payment transaction history, the owner of a roast meat stall at Lucky Plaza was alarmed to discover that he had received a large sum.

Believing that the customer had mistakenly paid $750 instead of $7.50 for his meal, Wang Fu Roasted Delight made a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 11) afternoon, in hopes of returning the excess money to the customer.

Stall owner Victor Ng told Lianhe Zaobao on Monday that the payment had been made at around 11am.

Suspecting that a customer had mistakenly keyed the wrong transfer amount, Ng immediately contacted staff at the Lucky Plaza outlet to inform them of the situation.

"However, there were many diners at that time, so the staff were unsure who made the incorrect payment," he explained.

Ng said that the outlet recently opened on Nov 26 and had yet to install any CCTV cameras, adding that it was his first time encountering such a situation.

The stall owner said he also contacted Nets to request for assistance in refunding the money to the customer's account, but to no avail.

"They said that they do not store the personal information of users and suggested I find the diner and return the money in person," he told Zaobao.

Ng told AsiaOne that he has not found the diner as of Tuesday morning. If he's unsuccessful in locating the diner after one week, Ng said he will donate the amount to charity.

