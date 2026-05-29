'Paying back debts is a matter of principle': Man locks debtor's gate and leaves note; arrested for loanshark harassment

A 27-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (May 30) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Bukit Batok.

Police said in a news release on Friday night that they were alerted to the case at about 9.50am on Friday.

The alleged incident took place at a home along Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows a debtor's note placed at the gate of the unit.

The gate was also secured with a bicycle lock.

The note reads: "Paying back debts is a matter of principle."

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man via follow-up investigations and images from police cameras, and arrested him the same day.

The bicycle lock and debtor's note were seized as case exhibits.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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