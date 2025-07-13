PCF holds family day event to celebrate SG60, sets new Singapore Book of Records

The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) held their annual family day event at the Singapore Expo today (July 13) in celebration of Singapore's 60th year of independence.

Held under the theme Bridging Generations, Inspiring Our Future, the event saw over 4,000 participants in attendance - a mix of seniors, educators and children from PCF's service arms - with 2,025 taking part in the PCF SG60 jigsaw puzzle challenge and setting a new Singapore Book of Records.

The record for the largest number of people to complete a jigsaw puzzle was previously held by 1,716 individuals at Ci Yuan Community Centre.

PCF Family Day 2025 Chairperson Yeo Wan Ling said the puzzle represents what PCF stands for.

"Just like pieces of a puzzle, each of us plays a unique and important role in our community. When we work closely together, we create something stronger, something wholesome," she said during her opening speech.

"That is what PCF has been doing across generations, across all these decades, helping families come together in new and meaningful ways, building the Singapore that we know and love today."

Guest-of-Honour Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted that family support is "no longer just about supporting young parents with children".

He explained: "Our society is getting older. We have many more seniors in our midst. And you can see this around us… When we talk about family support these days, we also have to pay attention to supporting our seniors as well as their caregivers.

"And that's why we started work on this through Healthier SG and Age Well SG - national initiatives to ensure that our seniors stay healthy for as long as possible, keep active, stay engaged and also ensure a good living environment for them to continue to live their golden years with dignity."

PM Wong added that in time to come, the public can expect PCF to also have more active-aging and senior care centres and communities across the island.

PCF also held parenting conference workshops at the event, and donated $60,000 to charitable organisations across key social sectors: seniors, children, low-income families, single mothers and those in need of mental health support.

