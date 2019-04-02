PCF Sparkletots, student care centre food poisoning numbers rise; 1 child still in hospital

SINGAPORE - The number of staff and children affected in a recent spate of pre-school food poisoning cases has risen by over a dozen to more than 250.

A PCF Sparkletots spokesman said on Monday (April 1) that there are now 229 affected children and 12 affected staff, bringing the total across its various affected branches to 241.

This is an increase from the PAP Community Foundation's (PCF's) previous figure of 222 at 4pm on Thursday.

Including the 16 cases at Plan Student Care Centre announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday, the latest update brings the total number of pre-school cases to 257.

PCF added that of the 31 children hospitalised, 30 have been discharged and the remaining child is in stable condition.

"Fortunately, no staff required hospitalisation and (they) are managing well," said the spokesman.

A new PCF centre at Punggol Coast Block 303A was also added to the list of 12 PCF centres affected previously in Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Paya Lebar and Punggol.

The PCF spokesman said that it would extend support to families who are in need of financial assistance as a result of the medical expenses incurred in relation to the incident.

He said: "We are deeply concerned about our children and staff, and take this matter very seriously.

"We remain in close contact with all affected parents and are monitoring their children's conditions."

PCF said that it will continue to stay vigilant at all its 356 centres, with daily temperature taking, as well as regularly cleaning and disinfecting its premises.

The 13 PCF centres and Plan Student Care Centre were all served by Kate's Catering, and the company's services have been terminated by PCF since last Tuesday.

PCF said that its Sparkletots centres began using catering services in August 2018 after a pilot scheme. As of March 20, 2019, 35 out of its 356 centres use catering services while the rest use in-house cooks.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has also instructed Kate's Catering to suspend its operations with effect from last Tuesday, pending investigations by the various agencies.

Last Wednesday, MOH, NEA and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said they were investigating the incident.

When contacted by ST, a spokesman for Kate's Catering said that it was working with the respective authorities.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.