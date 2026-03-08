4-year-old boy allegedly slapped twice by man outside Woodlands preschool, police report lodged

A 4-year-old boy was allegedly slapped twice by a man outside a preschool in Woodlands on Friday (March 6).

According to the boy's mother, the incident took place at about 12pm at Block 875 Woodlands Street 82.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that there is a PCF Sparkletots Preschool at the said address. This also corresponds with the uniform seen in a picture accompanying the Instagram post made by the boy's mother.

According to the boy's mother, he was playing catching with his classmates when he showed his middle finger after being caught. The alleged assailant, the father of another child, was said to have grabbed the boy by his collar and slapped him across the face.

In a follow-up post on her Instagram story, the boy's mother claimed that the man also pointed his finger at his face and threatened to break his fingers.

"To a child at this age, it is not discipline but intimidation. Moments like this can stay in a child's mind and cause rear fear and emotional drama," she wrote, adding that her child is now afraid to return to school even though he had tried to be brave and said there was "no pain" while holding back his tears.

The woman said that their domestic helper tried to pull the boy away from the man, but he held onto him and slapped him a second time, harder.

After the incident, the man allegedly went into the preschool and told teachers there what he had done.

She added that as a "lecturer, university graduate and mother", her son's behaviour was not how he has been taught at home, and that they would educate him better hereon.

Police investigating

Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC Mariam Jaafar posted a reply saying she is aware of the incident and has been in touch with the boy’s mother.

"Authorities have been notified and the police are investigating," Jaafar said, adding that even though the incident happened after school and outside its premises, the school will render any assistance required to the police.

She also urged members of the public to focus on the boy's recovery: "Let the police complete the investigations and focus now on helping (the boy) recover and feel safe.

"It is also a good moment to remember that we can all step up and help when we see something bad happen before us," the MP added.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

